LPL3 NBA2K17 Ultimate Grand Final tonight

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 08:32

On Wednesday night, New Zealand’s LPL3 NBA2K17 Xbox One and PS4 ultimate finalists will go head to head in the Ultimate Grand Final of the New Zealand’s first televised NBA2K tournament, held at Auckland’s SKYCITY Theatre and broadcast live on SKY Sport at 7:00pm.

This is the first sports simulation eSports event from Letsplay.live (LPL) who also promoted last year’s League of Legends and Call of Duty events that were televised on SKY Sport. Players have been competing for a $10,000 prize pool and the right to call themselves New Zealand's ultimate NBA2k champion.

NBA2K is a basketball sports simulation video game. The NBA, in conjunction with Take-Two Interactive, will kick off their own North American professional eSports league in 2018 involving 17 NBA teams, including Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz

PS4’s Tyceno and Xbox’s Pakii have won navigated a field of 250 players across six weeks of online and offline competition to battle it out on Wednesday night to be named New Zealand’s first NBA2K17 ultimate champion.

Tyceno is one to watch because he’s the only one to bring his own gear to his matches, and he’s as calculated in-game as this would suggest.

The Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers won Tyceno his matches handily against Penaredonda in a 2-0 victory in the Console Finals on Sunday that was much closer than the score would suggest.

Unlike his fellow competitors, Te Shakor Pakii doesn’t hold back from Golden State at all. But he can make it work in roles reversed as well.

Bubbabart went down against Pakii in another 2-0 sweep, in a series much like Tyceno’s where Bubbabart’s efforts aren’t reflected in the scoreline.

Definitely the more confident and outspoken of the two, Pakii is looking to take out Tyceno 3-0 and maintain his perfect record in the tournament, having not lost a game.

Fans who tune into tonight from 7:00pm will also witness a special clash of the codes between Tom Abercrombie of the SKYCITY Breakers and Vodafone Warriors.

Tune in Wednesday at 7:00pm live on SKY Sport 4 to see who in New Zealand has the most game.

Tickets for the Grand Final are still available at Ticketek from $24.95.

