UCOL shares expertise with Evento

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:26

UCOL staff and students with a wide range of expertise and skills will once again play an integral role in the preparation and production of Feilding High School's Wearable Art Awards Evento.

In its 21st year, the iconic show provides a great opportunity for UCOL’s hair, beauty, photography, visual design, fashion and textiles staff and students to share their knowledge and help make a local event spectacular.

Evento features music, dance and performance art as well as wearable art, all created by secondary school students from many different schools. From humble beginnings, the show now attracts up to 2000 people to the Manfeild Park Stadium, from the Manawatu and wider region. Such is the popularity of Evento, this year’s show is sold out.

Workshops for school students were held back in April by UCOL’s Fashion and Textile lecturer Stephanie West together with Hair and Beauty lecturers Gillian Gosper and Diane Codd to help students with the introduction of the 2017 event themes, and give guidance with textile and construction advice, and hair and makeup tips. Photography lecturer Shane Cox also ran basic photography and posing workshops for the students over the two day training weekend.

UCOL’s Stephanie West has been invited to be a judge for this year’s awards, which on the night is a big responsibility and a huge amount of fun. "Seeing the whole production come together and the inspiring outfits and creative thinking that these students produce is amazing. Judging is an honour, and I’m delighted to be involved in this way."

Dress rehearsals on Friday 28 July provide the opportunity for UCOL Hair and Beauty students to have one last practice and see how everything comes together for the entrants, ahead of the public Awards Finals on Saturday 29 July. The UCOL students are responsible for the hair and makeup looks for up to 40 performers each day.

The School of Creative Industries is right amongst it too, with senior Design lecturer Phil Andrews’ vibrant and colourful projection mapping graphics welcoming guests as they enter the foyer. This sets the tone right from the moment people enter the building, and adds to the air of anticipation and excitement.

Three Diploma in Photography and Bachelor of Visual Imaging students spent two days shooting studio images of all the entries. Evento organiser Amanda Street says, "The parents and students who were involved in the photoshoots at UCOL were really impressed with the facilities and by the professionalism of the students. They found it an exciting and fun experience."

UCOL is a Primary Sponsor for the spectacular event, and will also present an Overall Best Hair and Makeup Award.