Finalists, top bands and solo-duos chosen

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 14:49

Who will be the next Kimbra, Marlon Williams or Alien Weaponry? A record 880 bands and solo-duos played off from May to early July in 37 heats and finals from Invercargill to Whangarei, and now the talent has been whittled down to the Smokefree Pacifica Beats top nine finalists who will compete at this year’s final; and for Smokefreerockquest the top 10 solo-duos and top 20 bands.

The regional finalists from both events prepared 12 minute videos of their band or solo-duo performing, and these were viewed by a panel from the NZ music industry made up by Priya Sami from the pop project Trip Pony, singer-songwriter Seth Haapu and drummer Richard Orr, all based in Auckland; singer-songwriter Flip Grater from Christchurch and Wellington based singer-songwriter Thomas Oliver.

SMOKEFREE PACIFICA BEATS NATIONAL FINALISTS

The Smokefree Pacifica Beats finalists to play off at the Dorothy Winstone Centre at Auckland Girls Grammar School on Friday 1 September are:

Solo-duos:

Blessed, Manurewa High School

Makayla and Lakum, Manurewa High School

Rose Campbell, Wairoa College

Bands:

Jubilee, Aorere College (Auckland)

Te Urewera, TKKM o Huiarau (Ruatahuna)

Mellow, Gisborne Girls' High School

Horizon, Hastings Boys' High School

Humble 8, Porirua College

Proud Brown, Haeata Community Campus and Mairehau High School (Christchurch)

Fuzhun, Shirley Boys' High School (Christchurch)

Judges spokesman Seth Haapu said he was honoured to be a judge and mentor: "There is an exciting new wave of music in Aotearoa coming from our rangatahi that shines a light on kotahitanga, culture and diversity. Their music speaks to the shared experience of a generation, which is a true taonga in these times."

While Priya Sami said the Smokefree Pacifica Beats entries were truly inspiring this year: "The level of talent across the country has been outstanding and there is a vibrant wairua to these original songs and performances - I guess that’s the result of a contemporary music competition that encourages our rangatahi to embrace their language and their culture and to be true to themselves."

SMOKEFREEROCKQUEST TOP 30

The top 10 solo-duos in Smokefreerockquest are:

Mollie Harvey, Auckland Central

Jenna Jones, Auckland Central

Sonatane Kaufusi, Manakau

Sam Egli, Taranaki

Lauren Carr, Wairarapa

Ellie and Laura, Nelson

Brooklyn Scott, Nelson

x2, Canterbury

Nat and Jono, Canterbury

Contradiction, Canterbury

The top 20 bands in Smokefreerockquest are:

AO8, Northland

O-Boy!, North Shore

Bad Apples, Auckland Central

Daffodils, Auckland Central

Minutes to Monday, Auckland Central

Haze, Manakau

Minimal Silence, Manakau

Half Eaten Pie, Waikato

Rural Delivery, Waikato

French Doors, Bay of Plenty

Made Alive, Bay of Plenty

Charlie Whack, Hawkes Bay

Suburban Goons, Taranaki

Fruit Juice Parade, Manawatu

KOA, Wellington

Run77, Canterbury

Fuzhun, Christchurch

Pseudo Sane, Timaru

Cheery Moon, Central Otago

The Dense, Southland

NEXT STEP

The Smokefreerockquest top 30 will be narrowed down to the top eight bands and top three solo-duos, to be announced at 6pm on Monday (July 31). An additional band will be selected from the top 20 via the People’s Choice voted by text. The Smokefreerockquest national final is on Saturday 2 September at the Dorothy Winstone Centre at Auckland Girls Grammar School.

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners’ prize packages for bands and solo/duo that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, a $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package’ a ‘Decent Exposure’ campaign on The Edge TV, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends. There is also the MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) Scholarship for Outstanding Musicianship, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, the Lowdown Best Song Award, and the Smokefree Vocals Award. In addition Smokefree Pacifica Beats has the Smokefree Mana Wahine Award, the Reo Award and the New Zealand Music Commission Best Song Award.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest over its 28-year history include Broods, Leroy Clampitt, Kimbra, Aaradhna, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Kids of 88, Die!Die!Die!, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Kora, Thomston, Midnight Youth, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Devilskin, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and The Naked and Famous.

Smokefree Pacifica Beats standout successes include Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum; plus Ria Hall, Spacifix, Adeaze, Strangely Arousing and last year’s winners, up and coming Northland metal band Alien Weaponry.