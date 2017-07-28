Confinement The Locked Room escape game to open at SKYCITY Hamilton

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 15:33

A game requiring teamwork to escape uniquely themed locked rooms within a 60 minute countdown period has opened at SKYCITY Hamilton this week.

Confinement, previously located in London Street, is a team-building exercise with a number of logical, mechanical, word and mathematical puzzles to solve in order for the group to be able to break out of the room in the one hour time limit. The four unique rooms have different challenges within them and make for an excellent entertainment or team building experience for large or small groups alike.

Confinement is owned and operated by local brother and sister team Alanah and Leighton Bunyard.

SKYCITY Hamilton General Manager Michelle Baillie says the introduction of Confinement adds another exciting dimension to SKYCITY Hamilton’s entertainment offering.

"SKYCITY Hamilton is the Waikato’s premier entertainment destination and we are committed to continually improving with new and exciting offerings for our customers. Confinement is a fantastic team-building experience, and where better to have this exciting locally run business than at SKYCITY Hamilton where you can then go on to enjoy food at our popular dining precinct, visit the casino, or partake in some bowling at Bowl and Social," she says.

Confinement co-owner Alanah Bunyard agrees and says that moving Confinement to SKYCITY Hamilton opens up new opportunities for the business.

"Confinement has built up a great name for itself and the move to SKYCITY Hamilton allows us to continue to grow the business. Our new escape rooms will be larger and even better and having SKYCITY Hamilton facilities available will ensure our customers can enjoy a full entertainment experience," she says.

Confinement is located on Level 2 of SKYCITY Hamilton. For more information visit: http://www.confinement.co.nz/