New exhibition at MTG Hawke's Bay

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 16:37

Since when has it been possible to touch, tap or slap a photo and get something back?

Pop along to MTG Hawke’s Bay from tomorrow (Saturday 29 July) when Play Hawke’s Bay: Sounds of Our Place opens, and you’ll find out.

Featuring four sites spread across the Hawke’s Bay region, from a MÄhia beach to the Waipukurau train station, along with a secluded MaraetÅtara waterfall and the bustle of gannets at Te Kauwae-a-MÄui Cape Kidnappers, visitors can trigger the sounds of these places.

Play Hawke’s Bay is a collaboration between two local artists, with recordings and contact technology by Campbell Burns adding new dimension to the large-scale black and white photographs by Richard Brimer.

Playing these alluring photographs like instruments - touching and listening as well as looking - is a fun way to get a deeper sense of the places depicted, says Jess Mio, MTG Art Curator. "Four sites spread across the region hint at the remarkable range of places to explore in Hawke’s Bay, and may spark people to go and experience all these and more for themselves."