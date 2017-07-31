New Pukeiti trail sure to delight the kids

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 09:02

Fun and adventure will be on offer at Pukeiti on Sunday (6 August) with a day of children’s activities centred on a new ‘secret trail’ network linking the iconic garden’s popular treehouses.

Games, quizzes and trail-finding will be in the mix for the launch of Pukeiti’s new Explorer Treehouse Trail, which combines established and specially developed pathways.

Explorer Day activities will run from 10.30am to 2pm at Pukeiti, 2290 Carrington Road, New Plymouth. They’re part of a schedule of regular free public events at Pukeiti, Tupare and Hollard Gardens, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region. For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens.