Greater celebration of the book at fourth Featherston Booktown

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:45

The fourth Booktown Festival is to be held in Featherston May 13-15, 2018 with organisers planning an ever greater celebration of the book. The weekend will start with the now traditional fish and chip supper where one of New Zealand foremost children’s authors, Kate de Goldi will be the guest speaker.

"We want to attract more national and international book loving visitors to the town and engage more widely and deeply with our own Featherston and Wairarapa community," said Featherston Booktown Trust Board chair, Lincoln Gould.

"To build on previous success, the Trust Board has been strengthened by the appointment of the previous Operations Director, Kate Mead to the Board along with Featherston Business Woman, Liz Mellish.

"Kate of course has been the fantastic organiser of the three previous Booktown festivals and we are delighted that we have retained her involvement by appointing her to the Trust Board.

"Liz has huge experience in governance of businesses and trusts and in community affairs and is a mentor to many."

The Trust Board has finalised its plans for recruitment of a new Programme Director and is currently advertising the position.

"While Kate was a true volunteer, happily we are now in a position financially to appoint a new director on a part time, paid basis," said Gould.

The Trust Board is seeking someone with proven event management experience along with financial acumen, including funding, and having the ability to develop further the networks of volunteers that make the Booktown weekend such an exciting event.

A major feature of the booktown concept is to promote the establishment of bookshops and other book related enterprises to add to the town’s attraction as a destination. Featherston now has five bookshops operating in the town when four years ago it had only one.