Richter City Roller Derby Double Header next month

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:26

Richter City is set to continue their roller derby season with an epic show down. Four teams, two games, one night.

Coming up on Saturday 19th August, at Kilbirnie Recreation Centre, Richter City Roller Derby (RCRD) will be hosting their second Double Header of the year.

Competing this month are both of Richter City travel teams, The All Stars and The Convicts, on their home track, with Dunedin’s development squad, the Bonnie Brawlers, and the New Zealand Men’s Roller Derby Association development squad, a team of male skaters from all of New Zealand, who are working towards the Men’s World Cup in Calgary 2018.

Two games of roller derby, for the price of one - RIchter City All Stars play NZMRD with a 5pm start whistle, Richter City Convicts will take on the Bonnie Brawlers at 7pm.

The Garage Project Bar (alcohol will not be served to minors) and a variety of other awesome local food options will be available at Kilbirnie Rec as always. There will also be RCRD exclusive merchandise available and a stall featuring goods from one of RCRD’s sponsors, Thunderpants.

RCRD Sponsor, Te Aro Physiotherapy and Pilates, will be on hand for skaters and Wellington Free Ambulance will also be present, for those just-in-case moments, but in the hopes they’re not needed and can just enjoy the event. To ensure the safety of our fans, the first 3 rows of the up-close, trackside 'suicide seating', which is right next to the track is restricted to aged 18+ only, but there is plenty of other seating, including tiered seating.

The derby season in New Zealand has kicked off with a bang already, with Team NZ trainings, the NZ Top 10 Champs as well as the Richter City Home Season kicking off in July. So we can expect to see skaters take track that are training with both the Mens and Womens Team Aotearoa ahead of the 2018 World Cups.

Doors open at 4pm, the games are set to begin at 5pm and the Headliner game at 7pm. Exit and re-entry available.