Coral set to release new album

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 19:01

Coral Pitcher, who is professionally know as Coral, is about to release her first album, intriguingly titled ‘My Addictive DNA’. With Ancient Egyptian inspired imagery and a song list with titles such as ‘La La Land’, ‘Shooting You Up’, and ‘Rockstar’, this album is enticing inside and out.

Originally from Morrinsville, 23-year old Coral is a singer songwriter with an incredible ability to connect with her audience. Her raw, honest lyrics have resonated with her fans, and her fan base has grown exponentially over the last few years. Coral’s Facebook page has nearly 7,000 followers, and she has amassed 62,000 views on her YouTube channel.

The Waikato songstress whose voice has been likened to Adele and Gin Wigmore has been paying her dues the hard way, by doing gigs and applying a real kiwi ingenuity mentality to producing this album. Every dollar she has made from playing in pubs and bars around the North Island has been re-invested in her career, and more recently into the production of My Addictive DNA. With a work ethic that belies her age, Coral’s career is a real family affair with mum Emmaline acting as business partner, roadie and song-writing partner, and sister Naomi as makeup artist.

Coral cites her musical influences as Cher, Stevie Nicks, ABBA and Tina Turner. Coral said ‘I grew up hearing my mum impersonate all the great songstresses, and they have all had a major impact on my music’.

In 2015, Coral recorded ‘Shooting You Up’ at Hamilton’s Porch Recording Studio. An Indiegogo campaign raised $3,000 towards the single, and then NZ on Air granted another $10,000 to enable Coral to make the video. The feedback was exemplary, so in 2016 Coral joined forces with Regan McKinnon and recorded a demo of ‘Fickle Creatures’.

It was during the recording process for this song that Coral and Regan knew that ‘something magical was happening’, and in less than a year had completed the entire album. My Addictive DNA features ten tracks, and thirteen musicians were variously involved in its creation. Just last week, another track ‘I want to be beautiful’ was released to positive reviews.

Of making the album, Coral said ‘There were lots of coincidences like Regan moving back to the Waikato. Having a new producer helped me focus. Although the songs have the same structure and hooks, they’re more uniform’.

Emmeline said ‘It was quite amazing seeing Coral and Regan working together, and there was a definite musical synchronicity. Coral would think something, and Regan would play it. The synergy was extraordinary, and very special. They definitely understood each other’s musical language’.

Coral is unafraid to push the boundaries lyrically, and My Addictive DNA is a testament to her natural talent and bravery as a songwriter. Her current focus is on the album release party which will be held at Altitude Nightclub in Hamilton on Saturday, 26 August 2017. Tickets are available via www.eventfinda.co.nz