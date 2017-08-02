Pocket park opened in Whangarei

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 06:03

For months people have been asking Whangarei District Council staff and contractors working on the site what the name will be, only to meet confused looks, or furtive denials of any knowledge.

But on Sunday all was revealed and the official name of the pocket park is (drum roll please)...

...The Pocket Park.

About 500 people turned up on the day to celebrate the Pocket Park’s opening, have a play in the sand pit, admire the murals, read about the history of the site, and add the park onto their weekly stroll around the loop.

Council DJ Glenn Davidson provided music and contractors Recreational Services organised a sausage sizzle.

Earlier in the day Te Parawhau elders, Deputy Mayor Sharon Morgan, contractors, councillors and Council staff attended a dawn blessing where the heritage panels and wall plaques were unveiled and the official name was announced.