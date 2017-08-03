iHeartRadio NZ and Kia Motors present Kimbra

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 08:45

iHeartRadio New Zealand is excited to announce Grammy Award-winning New Zealand artist Kimbra will be performing a free live concert on Thursday 31 August in Auckland Town Hall’s Concert Chamber.

Kimbra first became a household name in 2011 when her duet with Gotye, ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, hit the airwaves. The track earned her two Grammy Awards for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’. It was the best-selling song of 2012 and has sold more than 13 million copies.

Her critically acclaimed 2011 debut album, Vows, reached number 14 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified platinum in Australia and New Zealand. In 2014 she released her second album The Golden Echo, which saw her collaborate with artists such as Thundercat, MUSE’s Matt Bellamy and John Legend, a testament to her eclectic musical style.

Kimbra received the ARIA for ‘Best Female Artist’ two years running in 2011 and 2012. She has performed on a number of network television shows, including Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman.

In September last year Kimbra released the stand-alone single ‘Sweet Relief’, and has been working on her third studio album. Last year also saw her perform with The Roots and David Byrne at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, in tribute of David Bowie.

Kimbra will be bringing an audio-visual electronic setup for a special one-off show, playing a mix of existing songs as well as debuting new material. There will be new music coming from Kimbra later this year.

NZME Group Director - Entertainment Dean Buchanan says, "Kimbra is an outstanding New Zealand talent who continues to ‘wow’. We're thrilled to be bringing her back to New Zealand for a free show in Auckland. Since moving to New York she has collaborated with a number of amazing artists and we can’t wait to have her home. The show will literally be a money can’t buy, one off experience."

Win tickets to this exclusive gig through iHeartRadio New Zealand and Kia Motors. To enter the competition, head to the iHeartRadio New Zealand competition page or https://kia.co.nz/Kimbra to go into the draw.