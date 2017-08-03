A new suite of exhibitions at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 17:27

Through August and September the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre opens a new suite of exhibitions as part of its three season calendar.

Rolling exhibition changeovers ensure there’s always something for visitors to see as New Zealand’s contemporary art museum prepares for the official opening on Saturday 23 September.

Len Lye: Happy Moments (Sat 5 Aug - Sun 26 Nov) is a journey through the events, screenings and exhibitions of Lye’s career from his London and early New York years.

loca projects / correction (Sunday 6 Aug - Sun 5 Nov) from New Plymouth based artist is an archive of fragments collected from drifts through real and imagined urban landscapes, presented as a simple walk through galleries and spaces where the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre meet.

Work in Progress (Sat 19 Aug - 7 Sep) brings behind-the-scenes activities into the galleries for visitors to observe first hand as registrars, art handlers, curators, photographers and guest conservators work on conservation projects for end of year exhibitions and long-term care.

At the heart of the Govett-Brewster/Len Lye Centre’s fine art film programme is the Projection Series with its seventh instalment First as fiction, then as myth (Saturday 26 Aug - Sunday 12 November). Three films by Ursula Mayer (Austria/UK), Oscar Enberg (Aotearoa New Zealand/Germany) and Martine Syms (United States) will each screen on loop, for three weeks.

New Zealand artist Ralph Hotere’s Black Paintings 1 - 7, the first works acquired for the Govett-Brewster Collection (prior 1970), are presented from Friday 22 September to 3 December.

Surface Affect: Amanda Gruenwald, Jeena Shin, Michael Zavros is the final exhibition of the suite to open (Sat 23 Sep - Sun 3 Dec). Surface Affect presents the work of these New Zealand and Australian painters working with concepts of the surface, and the surface of their pictures, in different ways.