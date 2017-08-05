Jockeys show off breeches

Saturday, 5 August, 2017 - 17:02

New Zealand jockeys stepped out in their new Al Basti Equiworld--sponsored breeches for the first time at Te Rapa and Riccarton Park on Saturday.

"It’s fantastic to have an international brand like Al Basti Equiworld supporting not only jockeys here in New Zealand but the whole industry," said jockey Matthew Cameron.

Al Basti Equiworld is the UAE’s leading distributor of horse feeds, supplements and veterinary medicines.

In March, they announced a five--year deal to sponsor the breeches along with a financial contribution to the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing General Fund, which provides funding to injured jockeys and stablehands.

Saturday also marked the first day of Al Basti Equiworld--sponsored ‘Best Turned Out’ prizes at Riccarton Park. The first recipient was Rebecca Williamson, who strapped Shamal.

"I’m so appreciative of the award," said Williamson, who has worked in the industry for three--and--a--half years, and is currently employed by Ken Duncan.

The ‘Best Turned Out’ prizes, of $50 cash on Feature and Premier days and $25 on Industry days, will be awarded for every race at every meeting at Riccarton Park and Trentham over the next three years. Upgrades to the jockey’s lounges at both venues at are also underway.

Last month Al Basti Equiworld announced sponsorship of both the $500,000 Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas and $400,000 Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks at the venues.

"We’re really proud to have the Al Basti Equiworld Brand being carried by a new group of international brand ambassadors," said Al Basti Equiworld’s owner and founder Malih Al Basti.

"New Zealand has produced many top class jockeys and we’re excited to be partnering with New Zealand riders."

A globally recognised brand, Al Basti Equiworld is also a major supporter of racing in the UAE, USA and the UK.