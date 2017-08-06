National Chamber music contest finalists named

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 00:03

Chamber music ensembles from Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch make up the six finalists in the 2017 NZCT Chamber Music Contest.

The finalist ensembles were selected from 12 semi-finalists who performed in Wellington tonight. Two ensembles from Auckland, two from Christchurch and one each from Hamilton and Wellington make up the six finalists who will perform at the Michael Fowler Centre tomorrow from 3pm.

The finalists are:

- Buda and the Pests - Christchurch

- Raysken Trio - Hamilton

- Amadeus - Christchurch

- Mahuta Trio - Auckland

- TrioAstor - Auckland

- Druz'ya Quartet - Wellington

Hamilton's Raysken Trio perform at the 2017 NZCT Chamber Music National Semi-Finals

The six finalist ensembles in the NZCT Chamber Music Contest have been selected following three gruelling rounds of competition which started in June with 439 ensembles nationwide. It is the longest running youth music competition in New Zealand and is the only nationwide chamber music competition for young musicians and composers.

The Contest is well-known for nurturing young musicians who go on to successful musical careers. Iconic New Zealand pianist Michael Houstoun competed in the event when he was a school student in Timaru and 27-year-old violinist, Amalia Hall was a Contest winner in 2003 and 2004.

The National Finals will be judged by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra cellist Brigid O’Meeghan, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra principal bassoon Ingrid Hagan, and renowned New Zealand pianist Stephen De Pledge.

The winning group at the National Final receives the Wallace Foundation Prize of $6000.

The NZCT Chamber Music Contest National Final is on Sunday 6 August at the Michael Fowler Centre. Tickets are available through Ticketek www.ticketek.co.nz or phone 0800 842 538. The event is free for Chamber Music New Zealand subscribers.

In presenting the NZCT Chamber Music Contest, Chamber Music New Zealand acknowledges the generous support of NZCT, University of Auckland, SOUNZ (Centre for NZ Music), CANZ (Composers’ Association of New Zealand), The Wallace Foundation, KBB Music and our regional funders who support events at District Contests.