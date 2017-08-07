Crusaders to be welcomed in central Chch tomorrow

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 21:01

The victorious Crusaders will give their fans the opportunity to welcome home the cup and the team with a reception in the Central City tomorrow.

The event will involve the Crusaders walking along Worcester Boulevard from Cambridge Terrace starting at 4pm and arriving at the Christchurch Art Gallery around 4.15pm. Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will congratulate the team on behalf of the city. Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and team captain Sam Whitelock will also speak at the reception.

Lianne Dalziel sent the team a message before the game on Saturday saying that "Christchurch and Canterbury - your home crowd- are there with you in spirit tonight."

"The team certainly did have the heartfelt spirit of the people of Christchurch, Canterbury, Buller, Mid-Canterbury, South Canterbury, Tasman and the West Coast with them in what was a really tough game in front of a very patriotic South African crowd. They did us all so proud and I know so many people will want to congratulate them for what they have achieved," Lianne Dalziel says.

The Crusaders are very keen to say thank you to the local fans for their support this season and also wanted the reception to be held after school so their many young supporters could attend.

The reception has been organised to suit player availability given that some Crusaders players have been selected for the All Blacks.

More details of the event will be released tomorrow.