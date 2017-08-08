Media Design School search for young creative talent

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 10:51

Media Design School, New Zealand’s most awarded digital design tertiary institute, is on the hunt for up-and-coming creative talent from around the country.

With the launch of The Bright Awards, an inaugural design competition aimed at secondary students in years 11 to 13, Media Design School is the first tertiary institute to offer students the opportunity to benchmark their creativity against their peers on the domestic stage.

Communications Manager Analiese Jackson, the brains behind The Bright Awards, says the competition is a celebration of students who are bringing their creative craft to life.

"The Bright Awards is a unique opportunity that supports schools, irrespective of decile or geographic location," says Jackson. "We see this as a platform to empower and support young people across New Zealand in their creative endeavours."

"Judging by the diverse range of submissions that have already been received, it’s going to be a very exciting and robust competition," says Jackson.

Media Design School is calling for entries in five broad categories - photography, graphic design, animation, app, and interactive; submissions for this category can span anything from functional websites to interactive installations or UX projects; and, games.

The breadth of entries being accepted into the competition range from concepts or drawings to finished projects such as games and videos, giving students who have a creative bent but not necessarily the resources the chance to showcase their work in the nationwide competition.

Ten cash prizes are up for grabs: Students can win two major cash prizes, $1,000 for themselves and $3,000 for their school. Schools that demonstrate an ability to produce talented students in the fields of digital and traditional design could also be in the running for The Bright School of the Year Award.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts from Media Design School’s award-winning faculty headed by Jim Murray, programme co-ordinator of the Bachelor of Media Design.

Entries close 15 September 2017 and the winners will be announced on 2 October 2017.

To enter The Bright Awards design competition visit, https://brightawards.co.nz/

For more information about Media Design School, visit: www.mediadesignschool.com