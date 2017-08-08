Tiny Ruins and Estere join global Give a Home gigs

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 16:45

Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds are delighted to announce that Tiny Ruins and Estère are set to play New Zealand shows as part of the refugee concert series Give a Home. They will join a global line-up that includes Ed Sheeran, Hot Chip, Ani Difranco, Moby, Tom Odell, Hozier, refugee musicians from Syria, Palestine, Sudan and many more. The intimate concerts will take place in people’s homes and other interesting spaces around the world on 20 September.

Joining Tiny Ruins at the Auckland show will be local singer-songwriter Ciaran McMeekan who has just released his self-titled debut album, and Auckland-based electropoptress, Theia.

In Wellington, ‘electric blue witch-hop’ queen Estère will be supported by alt-country dude Miles Calder and Wellington indie popsters Opal House, with more to be confirmed.

"For me the cause is really important, because I believe all people are connected and this is something that affects the whole world. I’ve worked closely with refugee families as far as integrating them into their new homes and it’s a subject close to my heart. If people only knew of the trauma they have gone through fleeing their homes to seek safety, they would realise that they deserve nothing but our support," said Wellington’s Estère.

The full list of acts is available on sofarsounds.com/giveahome where fans have until 10 September to apply to win tickets for shows in their city.

Launched on 20 June on World Refugee Day, Give a Home aims to unite people in showing solidarity with those forced to flee their home and raise awareness of solutions to the refugee crisis. At 300 plus shows in more than 200 cities across multiple continents, music fans will host intimate gigs in their homes with some of the world’s biggest music stars, refugee artists and activists.

The shows are in support of Amnesty International’s I Welcome refugee campaign, which mobilises public pressure on governments to welcome refugees. Amnesty International’s research shows that 80% of people around the world are open to welcoming refugees, yet governments are failing to do their part.