World Premiere honours Wellington musician and postie

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 04:08

A new work by one of New Zealand's leading composers will have its world premier this Sunday 13th August in a memorial concert for cellist, luthier and postie Ian Lyons. Top classical musicians from around the country, including performers from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and NZ String Quartet, are gathering at St Andrew's on the Terrace in Wellington at 2.30pm for the free concert in honour of the instrument repairer, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in mid-2015.

Highlight of the concert will be the first performance of 'Meditation' by composer Kenneth Young, with the solo cello part to be played by NZSO principal cellist Andrew Joyce. A cello bow made in by Irish bow-maker Gary Leahy in memory of his former co-worker, will be presented to the care of Rolf Gjelsten of Victoria University's New Zealand School of Music.

Lyons, originally from Christchurch, serviced many of the country's leading string instrument players from 'Ian's Violin Shop' in Wellington’s Courtenay Place, and for several years, delivered mail for NZ Post in Karori.