Last chance to see 'MAKING SPACE at CoCA'

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 10:47

Next week is the last opportunity to experience MAKING SPACE at CoCA Toi Moroki Centre of Contemporary Art.

MAKING SPACE celebrates the work of artists who work together to support each other and their communities, and to develop more ambitious projects than what they can achieve alone.

The exhibition showcases the work of six diverse artist collectives, with over 60 artists all together, who are at the cutting-edge of the Aotearoa New Zealand art community: FAFSWAG, FIKA Writers, Fresh and Fruity, Mata Aho Collective, The SaVAge K’lub, and The Social.

Don't miss the opportunity to to see this dynamic and interactive show, open Tuesday-Sunday 10-5 until Sunday 20 August, or come along to one of the upcoming free events and performances. Visit coca.org.nz/events for more information.

Party Funtimes! Youth Night

10 Aug / 6pm / Free

MUSIC! PERFORMANCES! ART! PIZZA! We've teamed up with White Elephant Trust for an encore of Party Funtimes, a free event for the youth of Åtautahi. Experience the MAKING SPACE exhibition, have a go at a writing activity or put forward your ideas for an anti-fashion show. There's street art, film, photography and large-scale material artworks to see, with pizza and non-alcoholic drinks to share.

CoCAcabana: end of exhibition party

Friday 18 August / 5pm - 8pm / Free admission

It’s time to CoCAcabana again! CoCA will be open late from 5pm to 8pm on the Friday night with the artistic collectives, The Anti-Fashion show, DJ Instant Fantasy, performances, and of course eats and drinks! Skip the rush hour and start your weekend with CoCA and enjoy MAKING SPACE one last time.

Performance: A Cup of Tea and Lie Down

Daily from Monday 14 August to Saturday 19 August

In the closing weeks of MAKING SPACE, The Social will be transforming their gallery space into a clinic where you will be able to book an appointment with our resident nurse/witch/comic/clown/doctor/therapist and confidante, Audrey Baldwin. In this interactive and playful performance, tailored to the participant, you will have the chance to have a cup of tea and a lie down with Audrey and share your feelings or frustrations with her.

Performance: The SaVAge K’lub Deactivation

Saturday 19 August 2017 / 12 pm / Free admission

The subversive and sexy SaVAge K’lub return to Åtautahi Christchurch to deactivate CoCA for the end of MAKING SPACE. For this Deacti.VA.tion, get cosy in the whare and enjoy short films with popcorn and kava. Regalia is cosy cool: onesies, tracks and hoods, sleeping bag outfits, whatever you are comfortable in. Bring your own cushions, bean bags or mats. Booking not required.

Performance: FIKA Writers Showcase

19 August / 6pm / Free

With writing, poetry, prose and performance, FIKA and invited guests will present works created over the course of MAKING SPACE. FIKA Writers presents our showcase as part of the closing events for the MAKING SPACE exhibition. Over the course of the evening we will run a combination of FIKA Writers poets, friends and special guests. The FIKA whanau invite you to join us in celebration of an incredible exhibition. Come along and relax into our Whare-like space, share, support, listen and feel some of the poetic goodness.