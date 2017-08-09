Nelson Rockshop Bandquest 2017

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 14:47

They’re talented, tuned up and ready to perform in towns from Auckland to Dunedin - 176 young school bands are lined up for this year’s Rockshop Bandquest, the nationwide music contest for intermediate and primary students.

Bandquest is in its seventh year as the younger sibling of Smokefreerockquest, and the level of talent just keeps on rising. Founder and director Glenn Common says Rockshop Bandquest is a vehicle to develop this talent, with 12 live events this year, as well as an online contest for bands from outlying regions.

"Very often Rockshop Bandquest is these bands’ first experience on a fully set up stage, with a light show and professionally mixed sound," he said. "They’re performing to their peers and families, which puts them under a little bit of pressure, but in a supportive environment. After six years of these young bands feeding into Smokefreerockquest we can see how this encouragement helps students to progress musically, with all the benefits that brings in high school, both socially and academically."

Rockshop Bandquest Nelson is on Friday August 11 at the Theatre Royal, start time 7pm, $10 + booking fee from Ticket Direct and at the door.

The bands who have entered Rockshop Bandquest in Nelson are:

Skiing in Tauranga Nelson Intermediate

The Youngbloods Nelson Central School

insertbandnamehere Broadgreen Intermediate

$2 Rodeo Burger Broadgreen Intermediate

4 Roses Nelson Girls Prep

Tasclm Nelson Girls Prep

Lost Ngatimoti School

Rockshop Bandquest is for bands of three to ten members, up to and including Year 8, who play one or two songs. There is an award for the best original song to encourage bands to write their own material, but the focus is on performance skills.

Rockshop donates prize vouchers to the winners’ schools, and spokesman, Hamish Jackson, says supporting young bands and giving them the opportunity to perform live makes Rockshop Bandquest a perfect match for the nationwide chain.