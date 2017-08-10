Wellington Police dog handler publishes new fiction book for children

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 12:26

Junior fiction readers with a love of animals and adventure are in for a treat with Wellington Police dog handler Senior Constable Sue Burridge’s new book ‘The Adventures of Police Dog Ace’.

Senior Constable Burridge with help from eight Ngati Toa Primary School pupils is launching the book at 10.30am tomorrow, Friday 11 August, at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre, Dante Road, Trentham. Media are invited to attend.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils have been selected by their school to take part in the book launch for their achievements and effort in a creative writing exercise.

The book’s star is Ace, a young German Shepherd dog who is taking over from his dad Zeus as dog handler Maddy’s new patrol partner. Ace has big paw prints to fill but the mischievous pup is determined to succeed. There’s fun and also some challenges for Ace along the way, including strategies to deal with a bully, facing up to his fear of flying when he and Maddy need to parachute onto an island for a vital search and rescue mission and understanding the importance of teamwork.

Fiction is mixed with a touch of fact in this entertaining read.

What’s real or not is up to the reader to decide.

The book’s illustrations are by Central Police District’s Sergeant Stephen Guy.

If you’d like to attend the event, please send your details to philippa.ormrod@police.govt.nz.

We ask that you arrive at the Police Dog Training Centre, Dante Road, Trentham, at 10.20am, Friday, 11 August, for a 10.30am start.