Family Fun Day to celebrate Marine Parade

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 16:48

With finishing touches going up around the new Marine Parade Reef Garden over the next couple of weeks, Napier City Council has today announced details of a Family Fun Day to officially reopen the Hawke’s Bay icon.

Last night, NCC staff tested the water-play area and lighting, posting a video to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/napiercitycouncil as a sneak peek of what’s in store when the stretch of land between the Sunken Gardens and Bay Skate reopens.

Director Community Services Antoinette Campbell says Marine Parade is the jewel in Napier’s crown and it’s exciting to see years of work so close to completion. "There have been a number of unexpected delays with this project and that’s certainly been frustrating, but I’m confident that the results are going to be well worth it when we reopen."

The new space includes artwork by Jacob Scott, incorporating pou and etchings, a whalebone sculpture, reflection pool and enchanting ‘bubble ups’ along the pathway along with a community basketball court, seating, landscaping and drinking fountains.

Councillor Keith Price, Chair of the Marine Parade Redevelopment Committee, has praised the design work undertaken by Council and contractors. "I think it look spectacular," he says. "The Reef Garden provides highly usable space for adults, teens and kids. It’s a huge asset for both our community and those that come to visit Napier. With spring most certainly in the air, I hope we see masses of residents out in force not only for our Fun Day but in the warm months ahead."

The Family Fun Day will be held from 12-2pm on Saturday 26th August, 2017 in the Reef Garden next to Bay Skate. There will be music, prizes, bouncy castles and entertainment as well as stars of the Taylor Hawks checking out the new outdoor basketball court. Adam Green from The Hits Hawke’s Bay will act as MC.

All NCC facilities along the Parade - MTG, Par 2 MiniGolf, Bay Skate and The National Aquarium of New Zealand - will offer half price entry throughout the day.