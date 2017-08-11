Walk in a winter wonderland at this year's Upper Hutt Santa Parade

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 17:42

Time to start brainstorming because the theme of Upper Hutt’s 2017 Santa Parade is ‘Winter Wonderland’ and now is the time to plan your wonderful float!

The much-loved Upper Hutt Santa Parade is back for 2017! Mark your calendars and start planning your float, as this year we are bring a distinctly ‘cool’ feel to the parade on Sunday 3 December, at 3.00 pm.

Upper Hutt City Council invites all local businesses and community groups to join in this community event and enter a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed float in the 2017 Santa Parade.

There is a $1,000 prize for the float that best reflects the Winter Wonderland theme, and a $250 prize for the People’s Choice Award, voted for on social media in the week following the parade.

Now is the time to start brainstorming your most creative Winter Wonderland float idea and put it to your school, club, or your boss! Further details and online registrations will be available on the Upper Hutt City Council website in September.

This year we will once again be entertained and delighted with the Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre post-parade event. Join Santa after the parade for A Winter Wonderland at Expressions from 3:00 - 5:30 pm. Enter a wonderland filled with snow, live music, Christmas acts, holiday crafts and other Yuletide treats and have your photo taken with Santa-loads of activities for the whole family-all for free!

The Upper Hutt Santa Parade is organized by Upper Hutt City Council, and is promoted by the Upper Hutt Leader.

For more information, visit our Upper Hutt Santa Parade webpage: https://upperhuttcity.com/local-events/santa-parade/

About Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council is the steward and custodian of Upper Hutt City, providing governance, infrastructure, and community services and resources, and promoting opportunity in the city for business, recreation, lifestyle, and leisure. Upper Hutt City is located 30 km north-east of Wellington City (4107'34" S, 17504'06" E) and boasts 70% of the region’s parks and reserves, along with state-of-the-art entertainment and leisure facilities.