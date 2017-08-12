It's time to wind it back to the Brownzy of 1984

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 17:02

The 80s Bash is the LIVE 80s party not to missed! Band and production crew are dedicated to bringing audiences the ultimate Eighties concert experience with quality sound, great lighting and an electric atmosphere that will leave you wanting more! After selling out shows NZ wide, THIS is the premiums 80s show not to miss!

Habitual Fix are proud to bring you The Brownzy's 80s Bash with AUTOMATIC 80s LIVE! 'Pitch Perfect' Promotions are excited to bring to you "Automatic 80's" the premier band from the 1980s. Don't miss this chance to experience the 80s all over again live, loud and pumping! Featuring the stunning vocals of Pearl Runga and Justin Maclaren, Drummer Bobby Kennedy (Opshop), lead guitarist Danny McCrum (The Buskers, support to Eric Clapton, John Meyer and Simple Minds) bassist Clint Harris (Opshop/The Feelers). "Automatic 80's" delivers an authentic and accurate 80s music experience leaving audiences enthralled.

AutoMatic 80s delivers the smash hits of this unforgettable and exciting musical era. From bands like Human League, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Blondie, Culture Club through to artists like Kate Bush and Robert Palmer, AutoMatic 80s performances will transport you back to those heady, youthful times and leave you wanting more.

Naming Sponsor: Habitual Fix

Media Sponsor: Mix 98.2

Production Partners: RCP Audio, Peak LX, AVT and Sound to Light.

The Habitual Fix Presents the Brownzy’s 80s Bash with Automatic 80s Live

Time: 8:00pm - 12am

Venue: The Brownzy

Cost: Early Bird Ticket Sales $20.00 + BF

GA Adult $25.00 + BF Doors Sales if Available $30.00

Date: 28th October 2017