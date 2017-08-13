Woman's Day announces NZ's Top 10 radio hunks

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 06:50

The competition was fierce and diva antics rampant, but Woman’s Day can now reveal the top 10 finalists in its search for New Zealand’s Hottest Radio Hunk.

New Zealand’s most popular women’s magazine received over 2000 nominations for the inaugural title, but the 10 guys with the most nominations are (in no particular order):

Clinton Randell (The Edge)

Leigh Hart (Radio Hauraki)

Roger Farrelly (The Rock)

Sam Wallace (The Hits)

Simon Barnett (More FM)

Gareth Pringle (More FM Manawatu)

Vaughan Smith (ZM)

Jono Pryor (The Edge)

Jeremy Wells (Radio Hauraki)

Adam Green (The Hits, Hawke’s Bay)

Editor-in-Chief Sido Kitchin says, "I was overwhelmed by the response to our national search and enjoyed being hassled, heckled, cheered and schmoozed by radio hosts. Clearly people have very different interpretations about what makes a broadcaster hunk-worthy, and we have hot dads, bald beauties and charismatic bachelors amongst the top 10 finalists. Not so many thinking women’s crumpets have made the cut, but it’s fabulous to see a couple of dark horses from regional radio giving our national blokes a run for their money."

But now the competition really heats up! Readers and listeners who want their favourite to take out the title of New Zealand’s Hottest Radio Hunk need to get on nowtolove.co.nz/radiohunks and vote.

Sido says: "I suggest that radio hosts start campaigning hard if they want this incredible honour."

People can vote for their hunk once a day until entries close on August 30. The winner will be announced on September 4 in Woman’s Day magazine, on Woman’ Day Facebook and on nowtolove.co.nz/radiohunks.

Let the games begin!