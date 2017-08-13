Hansen to feature in 'don't lose your biscuit' campaign

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 19:10

He’s a household name and no stranger to facing some of the world’s toughest teams in his role as NZ’s Head Coach, but this month, Steve Hansen tackles a different challenge in his acting debut for Arnott’s Biscuits’ Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t lose your biscuit campaign.

Steve Hansen is teamed with Kiwi stuntwoman, actor and producer Zoë Bell for what is also her first foray into directing.

The short film will launch in Hoyts cinemas this November, but today Kiwis get a taste of what is to come via two sixty-second trailers. In these, we hear two theories as to how the apocalypse may have started, while Hansen cautions New Zealanders to never, ever lose their biscuit. Turns out Arnott’s Biscuits including Tim Tam, Cruskits, Farmbake and Shapes are the one thing holding the fabric of society together. Who knew?

Hansen and Bell are helped along the way by Julian Savea, Ma’a Nonu, Victor Vito and Israel Dagg.

Bell returned to New Zealand from the US to shoot the film, where she has worked as a stuntwoman and actress in notable films such as Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Death Proof and The Hateful Eight. For Bell, directing the head coach of our world winning national rugby team was a challenging and exciting experience.

"Steve was fantastic to work with, and took direction like a pro. Working with someone who’s a professional coach was always going to be an interesting challenge but Steve was keen to learn and make the most of the part. It was great to see him in action and I think kiwis will be blown away seeing him in this way!" says Bell.

Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t lose your biscuit is obviously a departure from what Steve is most renowned for however, he relished the challenge.

"I thought it would be fun and totally different, outside my comfort zone. It was an opportunity to be coached by someone else and learn coaching techniques to take into my own arena," says Hansen.

"It was a total role reversal, I was being coached on how to speak, act, and play a role. I found it invigorating and energising because it was a totally different environment."

The idea for the ground-breaking campaign came from an unusual insight.

"We had this thought that biscuits are a small but important part of our life in NZ and that they might be more conspicuous by their absence than their presence. We wanted to do something uniquely Kiwi, something irreverent and fun. It was every bit of that. Who wouldn’t want to make a movie with Steve Hansen about a biscuit apocalypse!" says Nik Scotcher, Marketing Director for Arnott’s ANZ.

Aspiring Kiwi actors can audition for a role in the film and should register their interest at www.ApocalypseSteveHansen.com for the casting call. And until the time when all will be revealed the moral remains the same - never ever lose your biscuit.

Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t lose your biscuit. In cinemas November 2017.

www.ApocalypseSteveHansen.com