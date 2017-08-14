Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award winner announced

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 21:45

Arts, Culture and Heritage Maggie Barry has announced David Elliot’s book ‘Snark’ as this year’s winner of the New Zealand Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award.

"David Elliot, also winner of the Russel Clark Award for illustration, has made an outstanding contribution to children’s literature in this country and the award is much deserved recognition for his captivating compositions," Ms Barry says.

"His books have universal appeal for all ages and in 2014 he was awarded the Margaret Mahy Award for lifetime contribution to Children’s Literature in New Zealand."

"The New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults have celebrated excellence in children and young people’s literature since the 1960s. The books have been on different topics and in a variety of styles but they’ve had a common thread - they’ve looked at life from a distinctively New Zealand point of view."

"Recent research by the Book Council shows New Zealanders love reading New Zealand stories - almost half the adults reading at least one New Zealand book in the past year."

"Encouraging young New Zealanders to read is at the heart of these awards, and the fact that sales of the finalist books consistently spike during the shortlist period is testimony to their success."

The ceremony was held at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre and the Minister congratulated the 32 awards finalists and thanked all the authors, illustrators and publishers for getting children reading by creating great books and publishing them.

"I’m pleased the Government is able to support these awards through Creative New Zealand. My thanks to the sponsors, supporters and judges who help these awards to thrive," Ms Barry says.