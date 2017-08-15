Mayka Toy Block Tape launched in NZ

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 01:18

It’s been billed as one of 2017’s greatest inventions and is poised to revolutionise the toy industry. Now Mayka Toy Block Tape has launched in New Zealand and the buzz could not be bigger. Mayka Tape is in hot demand with stores already and over the first 10 weeks of shipping, ZURU will ship out more than 1 million meters of tape! (1,000km).

Ingeniously, Mayka Toy Block Tape instantly transforms virtually any surface into a base for toy building blocks, figures and accessories, giving a whole new lease of life to this beloved pastime. One side features a bendable, flexible surface with a toy block pattern that is compatible with leading toy block brands and can be cut to any desired size. The other side has a re-usable adhesive backing to allow builders to construct on nearly any object, around corners and on curved surfaces to make 3D creations. So, in other words, building blocks are no longer limited to vertical creations.

The energetic TV commercial demonstrates the endless possibilities of this game-changing product. Stick Mayka Tape to windows and construct a horizontal tower or huge spider web. Fix it to underneath a table and create an upside-down world of space stations and rocket ships. You can even snake Makya Tape around an ordinary rubber ball and totally transform it into something never seen before! Inspiring imagination and creativity, Mayka will reignite kids’ passion for playing with their existing building blocks, and will also open up a new world of creations for avid Lego enthusiasts.

Initially launched on crowd funding site Indiegogo, the product quickly became a viral sensation, raising more than US$1.6 Million in funds in just 30 days.

"The product since its first launch has taken off on social media, and featured in hundreds of news and media outlets," says Nick Mowbray, co-CEO, of leading global toy and consumer products manufacturer ZURU who signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Chrome Cherry

Design Studios in May to manufacture, distribute and market the product. "It really is an exceptionally clever and transformational product which will encourage kids to get back to basics with their play, away from the lure of screens."

ZURU plans to inspire builders of all ages to #MaykaWorld with Mayka. A large-scale marketing campaign will launch, with an all new @MaykaWorld YouTube channel at the heart of their activations which will include films, influencer content, stop motion creator stories and more.

"This product is so disruptive in a category that really needed a shake-up. Our focus is on inspiring builder’s imaginations and fueling boundary-free creative play through content. There’s no bigger video platform in the world for kids than YouTube", says Renee Lee, Global Marketing Manager.

Mayka has already been so popular in overseas markets that it has already spawned multiple imitation products which do not measure up to the original. ZURU is aggressively pursuing knock-offs and removing low quality product from the Australian and New Zealand marketplace.

Mayka Toy Block Tape is 100 per cent compatible with Lego bricks, Mega Bloks, Kreo and all other leading toy block brands and is suitable for ages 3+. Available in nine colours, each roll is made of high- grade, reusable, adhesive non-toxic silicon tape that is non-marking and can be cut, shaped, and stuck to any surface to create a toy brick base to build off.

Mayka Tape - The Original Toy Block Building Tape - Small (2 stud,1m) RRP$9.99, Medium (2 stud,2m) RRP$14.99, Large (4 stud, 2m) RRP $19.99

www.maykaworld.com

Mayka stop motion video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0-Mq1--v84

Check out the Mayka TVC here: https://youtu.be/TW3NEesi7H0