Short film exhibition at Pataka Art + Museum

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 11:23

Two short animated films by Indian based artist Nandita Kumar metaphorically portray the process of evolution triggered by the trauma of migration, having to adapt and the triumph of surviving in a totally alien culture.

Definitions of identity are complex. We might gain a sense of who we are from where we were born, who our forebears were or what language we speak but where and how we chose to live is equally important in defining a real sense of self. When the places and cultures we live in dramatically change, our sense of identity can become tenuous.

Born in Mauritius, educated in New Zealand and the USA, now based in India and exhibiting in Europe, Nandita Kumar’s sense of identity is more complex than most. Immigrating to New Zealand as a young adult was a traumatic experience for her. Being torn from all that was familiar and plunged into a dramatically contrasting culture on the other side of the world caused confusion and anxiety until she learnt to adapt.

The first animated short film by Kumar to be shown at PÄtaka Art + Museum metaphorically explores the fragmentation of identity the artist experienced arriving in New Zealand. Birth of BrainFly charts a surreal course of a psyche's evolution within the invisible landscape of the mind, exploring the constructed labyrinths of ego, and the creative transcendence of the mind's physical limitations. The visual landscape is made up of a mélange of experiments in collage, live action, hand drawn, paint on film and multi-plane layering.

As it escapes restricting cultural programming, the BrainFly morphs according to the environment it is in. Kumar’s BrainFly reappears in the second film, Tentacles of Dimensions, but this time it is more confident and adventurous. As it passes through a giant living organism the BrainFly mutates, morphs and evolves, adapting as its environment changes. Gender duality gradually becomes obsolete as the BrainFly breaks free of worldly obstacles such as egocentrism and biological gender restraints. Both films include adult content, discretion is advised.

Nandita Kumar is a new-media artist who explores the processes through which human beings construct meaning from their experiences, by creating immersive sensory narratives using sound, video, animation and digital technology. Kumar’s works have been exhibited in galleries and festivals throughout the world, including ZKM in Karlsruhe, Germany, Je de Paume in Paris, Rome International Film festival, Stuttgart Animation Festival and The Academy of Television Art and Sciences in Los Angeles. She holds a joint Bachelor’s Degree from MS University, Baroda (India) and Elam School of Fine Arts, University of Auckland (New Zealand) and completed her Master’s Degree in Experimental Animation at California Institute of the Arts, Los Angeles (USA).

Nandita Kumar’s animated films Birth of a BrainFly and Tentacles of Dimension will be presented as part of ANZ Bank’s Season of Exhibitions at PÄtaka Art+Museum exploring the challenges and achievements of ‘new New Zealanders’.

Exhibition title:Nandita Kumar: Tentacles of Dimension

Exhibition runs from: Sunday 27 August 2017 - 21 January 2018

Web listing:http://www.pataka.org.nz/nandita-kumar/

Venue: PÄtaka Art+Museum

17 Parumoana Street

Porirua City 5022

Wellington, New Zealand

http://www.pataka.org.nz