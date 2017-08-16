Be the first to see it - it matters!

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 13:35

Tomorrow at 9.00am the it matters! campaign will release the first of two short films starring Neill Rea (The Brokenwood Mysteries, Scarfies, Go Girls and The Kick) and Sia Trokenheim (Step Dave, The Dark Horse, Everything We Loved).

The films, created by Film for Change with assistance from Tigerstew Productions and Changing Minds, suggest that New Zealand cannot continue to ignore the problem of a mental health and addictions support system that is not working for many people in New Zealand.

"Film for Change works to highlight issues that matter and we’re excited to have worked on this project," says CEO Helena Henare Coolen. "We also want to gratefully acknowledge the generosity of the actors and crew who donated their time for this film. It took a lot of goodwill from a lot of people, but it shows how important we all feel this issue is for our leaders to address."

At some stage in their lives, everyone is affected by mental health and addictions issues, either in their own lives or in the life of someone they know. The it matters! campaign asks New Zealanders to declare that when people want and need it, support should be available for these issues. And it insists that this is an issue that should matter to every politician regardless of party affiliation. To date the campaign has over 1,250 supporters and 51 political candidates from six parties have declared that it matters to them.

"We couldn’t have done this film without Film for Change, Tigerstew Productions and Changing Minds," says Marion Blake, CEO of Platform Trust. "We love the comedic angle on a very serious issue that it takes a lot of effort to ignore."

Taimi Allan from Changing Minds agreed and added, "we think that making sure there is enough support available for anyone experiencing a mental health and addiction issue is one of the biggest challenges we are facing as a country."

it matters! is an initiative of Platform Trust, the national network of community organisations that support New Zealanders by providing a wide range of mental health and addiction services and creating a positive place for people experiencing mental health and addiction issues to live and work.