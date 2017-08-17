RPRC summit Beyond Social Investment

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 12:22

Social investment is a buzzword that is guiding the current National Government’s social policy decisions. What does it mean? What are the implications of increased "target efficiency"?

Speakers at the 2017 summit Beyond Social Investment will examine and critique this view of welfare provision, and discuss what a social welfare system that genuinely put "the well-being of children at the centre" would look like. What changes to policies and budgets would make the difference required for all children to thrive?

Speakers:

Professor Peter Whiteford, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University, Canberra, and Associate Investigator with the ARC Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research, University of New South Wales

Dr Simon Chapple, Director of the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies in Victoria University’s School of Government

Peter Alsop, Director of the Insights and Investment Group at the Ministry of Social Development

David Kenkel, Lecturer in Social Practice at Unitec

Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw, Head of Research at the Morgan Foundation Public Policy Think Tank

Honorary Associate Professor Susan St John, QSO, Economics Department, and Director of the Retirement Policy and Research Centre, University of Auckland

Dr Bill Rosenberg, economist and Director of Policy, Council of Trade Unions

Alan Johnson, social policy analyst for The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit

Len Cook, Families Commissioner, chair of the board of Superu, and a member of the Remuneration Authority

Associate Professor Mike O’Brien, School of Counselling, Human Services and Social Work at the University of Auckland

For the full programme, visit the Beyond Social Investment website.