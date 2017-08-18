The Axe Attack reaches Unprecedented Milestone

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 11:20

Today marks the 30th anniversary of New Zealand's longest running specialist music show.

The Axe Attack, a show dedicated to heavy metal and hard rock music, has become a household name for fans over its three decades of promoting the music that many people are afraid of.

To commemorate the occasion, host Paul Martin has a month’s worth of giveaways to dish out. "I'll be celebrating the international and local artists that have had an impact on the show from its conception in 1987, as well the new breed from 2017. There will be listener requests, Kiwi content and I'll have some great giveaways over the next four weeks including limited edition The Axe Attack t-shirts."

The show became a 24/7 stream on iHeartRadio in 2015 after being heard on different stations, and features a fresh show each week. Listeners can tune in anytime to listen on demand for their heavy metal fix.

David Brice, iHeartRadio New Zealand Content Director, says the success of The Axe Attack is down to Paul finding his niche in the music landscape but having the ability to keep the show fresh. "Releasing a new show every week shows Paul’s commitment to and expertise in the genre. Couple this with a platform that allows the freedom to play one style of music on a stream, and you have the beauty of iHeartRadio; there is something to suit everyone’s tastes."

Martin says, "It's testament to the quality of the music, that the show has been around for so long. People who are into rock and metal aren't usually the fad-following types, who flit from genre to genre, trying to find their identity. People that loved Sabbath, Purple and Zeppelin 40 years ago are still into it. You can't ‘grow out’ of quality music. Every Halloween I host a Black Sabbath marathon called ‘Sabbathon’ that has turned into the biggest show of the year for The Axe Attack."

"I get messages and calls from all sorts; from lawyers, accountants, farmers and bankers; from 70 year olds through to nine year olds. The music speaks to them all. It's hugely satisfying introducing new bands to my audience."

A huge emphasis on New Zealand artists has made a significant difference to the local metal scene, with the show making a commitment to play at least 33% Kiwi artists.

"New Zealand has so much talent in this wide and wonderful genre and there’s slim chance of them ever getting on air on mainstream radio. I’ve taken it on as my personal responsibility to encourage these bands and get their music out to as many people as I can."

Paul Martin is a musician and songwriter who plays bass guitar in Devilskin, who are touring New Zealand in October, and plays lead guitar and sings in World War Four. Paul is also a devoted family man, teaches guitar and has qualifications in industrial radiography.

