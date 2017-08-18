Full Film Festival programme revealed for Hawke's Bay

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 14:19

The New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) has revealed the full programme for the 41st film festival in Hawke’s Bay.

20th Century Women is the opening night film for Napier. Directed by Mike Mills 20th Century Women is a memoir of his upbringing in late-70s southern California, and stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig. Opening night includes complimentary refreshments at the MTG Century Theatre prior to the screening.

The Beguiled is the opening night film for Havelock North, directed by Sofia Coppola and winner of Best Director at Cannes this year. Colin Farrell plays a wounded Civil War mercenary under the care of a commune of young women, led by Nicole Kidman, in Sofia Coppola’s beautiful, feminist take on Don Siegel’s 1971 Southern Gothic psychodrama. Opening night includes light food and drink at Event Cinemas prior to the screening.

The Square, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2017, is confirmed to close the festival. The Square has been described as a jaw-dropping satire of the contemporary art world. Further titles direct from Cannes are confirmed for the programme: Faces Places, Good Time, Happy End and Loveless.

40 features and 14 shorts from 19 countries will screen during the 17-day event. Three feature-length films and two short film programmes by NZ filmmakers are confirmed for Hawke’s Bay. No Ordinary Sheila is a beautiful journey, rich with archive material, about the life and adventures of writer, historian and illustrator Sheila Natusch, made by her cousin Hugh Macdonald (director of This Is New Zealand). Sheila passed away last week just two days after seeing the film with a packed out auditorium at the Paramount cinema in Wellington.

Kobi is the personal story of the life and work of Kobi Bosshard, the grandfather of contemporary jewellery in New Zealand. His daughter Andrea Bosshard has co-directed this loving portrait with her partner Shane Loader. New Zealand’s Best 2017 shorts and Ngâ Whanaunga Mâori Pasifika Shorts 2017 are two short film programmes that present the best and latest in NZ short film making. Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web, Annie Goldson’s documentary is a balanced look at the issues of ownership, privacy and piracy in the digital age.

"It’s proving to be a great year for New Zealand documentaries and we’re very happy to be presenting this line-up in Hawke’s Bay," says NZIFF director Bill Gosden.

NZIFF is run by a charitable trust and encourages lively interactions between films, filmmakers and New Zealand audiences in 13 towns and cities around the country. NZIFF screens in Hawke’s Bay from 7 to 24 September in 2017, screening at Event Cinemas Havelock North and MTG Century Theatre in Napier. Tickets are on sale now.