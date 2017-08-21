Circus extravaganza 'Cirkopolis' on sale this Wednesday

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 10:43

"Cirque du Soleil’s hipper, sexier cousin." - The Stage, London

The Regent Theatre is delighted to announce that the Dunedin season of critically acclaimed circus CIRKOPOLIS will be on sale to the public from 9am on Wednesday 23rd August!

AND, we are also excited to advise that, as well as the premium wheelchair seating, we will now be holding optimal seating for those with low or restricted vision for two weeks after CIRKOPOLIS goes on sale to the public. These seats, located in the front row of the back centre section of the Stalls, offer an unimpeded view of the stage with the cross aisle providing a buffer against taller people who may be sitting in front, as well as viewing straight on and at eye level, rather than looking up, down or from an angle.

In CIRKOPOLIS, by Montreal-based Cirque Éloize, 12 multi-disciplined acrobatic artists challenge the limits of gravity with their physical prowess, combining the worlds of circus, acrobatics, dance and theatre and bringing to the stage their irrepressible French-Canadian humour, style and colour.

This style of circus performance, as well as being incredibly skilful and beautiful to watch, is at the extreme forefront of this genre of performing arts. This will be the only opportunity for Dunedin audiences to see this show, as it draws to the end of its world touring schedule.

In the heart of a stern and imposing city, giant gears and dark portals symbolise a mechanism that crushes individuality. The performers rebel against monotony, reinvent themselves and challenge the limits of the factory-city. In a world where fantasy provokes reality, the veil of anonymity and solitude is lifted and replaced by bursts of colour.

A crossroads, between imagination and reality, between individuality and community, between limits and possibilities … Driven by the poetic impulse of life, the physical prowess of the circus and the humour, at once serious and light-hearted… Entering CIRKOPOLIS is all about letting go and allowing yourself to be borne aloft by hope.

"… traces of Chaplinesque slapstick, raw Olympian power, sexual politics, the intellectual challenge of contemporary dance, the whimsy of a Michel Gondry film and a dash of Wolverine." - Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney

"Éloize’s magicians use all the traditional ingredients to plunge the audience into a dreamlike universe where beauty blends with graphic whirls in a totally surrealistic setting." - Sud-Ouest, La Rochelle, France

CIRKOPOLIS, by Cirque Éloize

7.30pm, 23rd-25th November 2pm, 25th-26th November Regent Theatre Book at the Regent Box Office, 03 4778597 or www.ticketdirect.co.nz