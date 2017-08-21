'Three wins the week in 25-54, the Block NZ continues to grow'

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 15:48

Three won the night three times last week leading to its second consecutive weekly win in the commercially important 25-54 demographic: Thursday (25-54, 18-39),Friday (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) and Sunday (all four demographics), averaging a 24.8 share for the week.

In its eighth week, The Block NZ won its timeslot on Tuesday (all four demographics), Wednesday (all four demographics) and Sunday (all four demographics) evening. As the teams now enter week nine, we see them take on the garage and laundry. The show is averaging a 10.8 rating in the 25-54 demographic and attracting an average audience of 213,000 - equivalent to 29.9% of the available audience.

With only two episodes remaining for the season, local drama Westside- continues to go from strength-to-strength, winning its timeslot on Monday evening (25-54, 18-49 and Household Shoppers). The show is averaging a 7.4 rating and 22.6% share against 25-54.

Other timeslot wins for the first half of the week included: SVU on Tuesday evening (all four demographics) and The AM Show on Wednesday morning (25-54, 18-39, 18-49).

Heading into the weekend, Thursday nights action movie Hitman: Agent 47 won its timeslot (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) and Friday evening saw timeslot wins for The Graham Norton Show (25-54, 18-39, 18-49), 7 Days- (all four demographics) and Fail Army(all four demographics).

Finally, documentary The Valley-, created in partnership between MediaWorks and Fairfax is airing on tonight at 9.30pm on Three.