Gate to Plate builds on success of another sell-out event - Upston

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 16:59

Rimutaka Prison’s Gate to Plate event has been a tremendous success with more than 240 people visiting the prison for dinner, says Corrections Minister Louise Upston.

"In its fifth year, the event has been a sell-out, and I’m delighted with the public’s support," said Ms Upston.

"Today, tomorrow and Thursday this week at Midland Park in Wellington’s CBD, the same group of prisoners who successfully cooked up a storm for the popular event last week will have their culinary masterpieces on display by Corrections at a bonus Gate to Plate pop-up event as part of the Visa Wellington on a Plate festival.

"I was lucky enough to sample the meal ahead of the event and it surpassed my expectations with a range of different foods and types of preparation, cooking and presentation. I’m looking forward to visiting the pop-up on Wednesday.

"The Gate to Plate events coinciding with Got a Trade week is significant, showcasing that our prisoners are gaining valuable skills to bolster their employability and their successful reintegration into society. This year Corrections have delivered 11 million hours of industry training, education and treatment to prisoners.

"Through their hard work, the prisoners will gain qualifications that will help them get work on the outside upon release. This in turn will help them to live a crime-free life."

The prisoners created canapés, entrées, mains and desserts and were mentored by celebrity chef Martin Bosley, executive chefs James Pask from Whitebait and Kristan Mulcahy from The Green Man, and Rimutaka’s catering instructors.