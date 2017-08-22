Room for more at Dunedin Bledisloe game and third Sheeran concert

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 18:03

"You haven’t missed out!" assures Enterprise Dunedin Destination Manager, Ryan Craig, with tickets, accommodation and flights still available for two outstanding Forsyth Barr Stadium events: the All Blacks vs Australia Bledisloe Cup game on 26 August and the Ed Sheeran concert on 1 April.

"Dunedin truly embraces these large events. Both the Bledisloe and Ed Sheeran weekends will offer huge amounts of fun and celebration and there are iconic Dunedin experiences aplenty for weekend visitors and for those planning on staying longer," says Mr Craig.

A week after opening the Investec Rugby Championship in Sydney, the Bledisloe Cup will be on the line in game two of the annual three-match series. It will be the first Dunedin match between the All Blacks and Australia in four years.

Dunedin Venues (DVML) Chief Executive Officer, Terry Davies, encourages folk to get in quickly for the final tickets available across all categories. "It’s going to be an incredible night under the roof - there’s nothing like a trans-Tasman battle for an awesome atmosphere," he says.

With news that accommodation is still available in the city for the third Ed Sheeran concert, Mr Davies expected to see the last of the final concert’s tickets snapped up.

"The first two concerts sold out so quickly, and with sales going well for the third, we’re hoping for another full house for Ed’s last concert on his New Zealand tour."

Manager of Dunedin i-SITE Visitors Centre, Louise van De Vlierd, says, "For Dunedin’s Bledisloe weekend there is a range of accommodation available, with a good variety of properties to choose from.

"For next year’s Ed Sheeran events, there are accommodation options available for the Easter Sunday concert on 1 April," she says, urging people to contact the Dunedin i-SITE Visitors Centre on 03 474 3300 or email visitor.centre@dcc.govt.nz for accommodation bookings. CONTINUES…

Dunedin Airport Marketing Manager, Megan Crawford, says, "Seats are still available for the coming Bledisloe Cup weekend on Air New Zealand, JetStar and Virgin Air flights in and out of Dunedin. Next year there are plenty of great flight options for Ed Sheeran’s Easter Sunday Concert into and out of the city on all airlines."

Tickets for the Dunedin Bledisloe Cup game and the 1 April Ed Sheeran concert can be purchased via the Forsyth Barr Stadium site: forsythbarrstadium.co.nz.