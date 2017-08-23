Jockey launches Good Morning range with solo Fashion Week show

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 10:37

This year, Jockey hosts their first solo Fashion Week show featuring the All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Jockey women’s ambassador Matilda Rice.

Fashion Week veterans DJ Forbes and Scott Curry will take the catwalk with players new to the runway; Anton Lienert-Brown, Sam Cane and Damien McKenzie-.

Will Radford, Marketing Manager of Jockey says the boys in their Jockeys has become a highlight of New Zealand Fashion Week but promises this year will be bigger and better than ever.

"We know our fans wait for this moment every year and we’re really excited to have our OWN show as part of New Zealand Fashion Week. This way we can bring Kiwis more of the All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Matilda Rice - we can’t wait to launch the new GOOD MORNING range," he says.

GOOD MORNING is Jockey’s latest campaign which gives Kiwis a light-hearted look into the mornings of the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens!

The new Jockey GOOD MORNING campaign showcases the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens in the new Jockey Summer 2017 range. All underwear shown in the show is now available from Farmers, Rebel Sport and independent retailers.

Jockey is the official off-field underwear sponsor of the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens.

Date: 1 September 2017

Time: 7.30pm sharp start