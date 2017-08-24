Fashion Week 2017 to be fuelled by Hell Pizza

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 09:17

HELL has been named the official volunteer food provider for NZ Fashion Week 2017.

Nearly 500 pizzas will be delivered to Fashion Week between 28th August and 3rd September. Volunteers, designers and models will enjoy a range of pizzas to keep them going, including one of HELL’s newest creations, The Saviour, the healthiest pizza in New Zealand.

HELL decided to get involved due to the age-old connection between Fashion Week and pizza. Supermodels around the world are renowned for their penchant for a cheesey slice, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Cara Delevingne and the legendary Heidi Klum. Last year, Kendall Jenner even handed out free pizza at a Fashion Week party in New York.

HELL General Manager, Ben Cumming said:

"The Saviour will be particularly good at keeping everyone going during what is a full on week for many of the volunteers. It is the only pizza with a 4-star health rating. Many of the toppings are considered health food superstars, such as spinach, which is teeming with vitamins A,C and K, as well as iron. It is a great energy booster."

Ben added that many participants at Fashion Week are too busy to eat. Providing food will allow the company to participate in a relevant way, with HELL appealing because they use quality ingredients that are healthier and more carefully selected than other brands.

HELL will also be running a tongue-in-cheek ‘Feed A Model’ competition on the brand’s Facebook page. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for one of seven Fashion Week models, with the model deemed most worthy of a feed destined to receive a free pizza from HELL at the end of the show.

"We wanted to have some fun around the tradition for marking the end of Fashion Week with a pizza party," explained Ben. "The models work incredibly hard during the shows and often don’t get chance to grab more than a couple of mouthfuls of food. The ‘Feed A Model’ campaign will celebrate that and reward one lucky Fashion Week model with a pizza of their choice at the end of the week."

For more information on HELL and a full menu, visit hellpizza.com. To follow the ‘Feed a Model’ competition and other Fashion Week news, ‘like’ the HELL Facebook page at facebook.com/hellpizza.