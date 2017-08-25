New Year's Eve concert support band sought

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 12:17

The search is on for the support band for Dunedin’s 2017 New Year’s Eve concert in the Octagon.

Dunedin City Council Community Events Co-ordinator Marilyn Anderson says they are looking for a band that offers "something special" for a special event.

"This iconic event is an all-ages concert, so we are looking for a support band with wide audience appeal. We are looking for a band which doesn’t just play music, but really engages the audience and can entertain a large crowd.

"We have a selection panel made up of people of different ages and experience. They will shortlist applications and then run a blind audition process for up to six interested bands."

Performances on the stage in the lower Octagon will be filmed and projected on to a screen in the upper Octagon during the evening. The support band will be expected to play from 8pm to 10pm.

Past New Year’s Eve events have filled the Octagon, attracting crowds of more than 18,000 people.

Bands looking to audition need to supply examples of their music and information about the gigs they have done. Detailed information on what is needed for the audition and what is expected can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/supportband2017.

The deadline for applications is Friday, 22 September.