Parabola West to launch EP

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 14:11

It’s almost here; Parabola West’s highly anticipated EP ‘Purity of Weakness’ is just weeks away from its official release. You can catch the Raglan-based alternative star and her live release of the EP in Auckland on September 8.

ALTENATIVE UPCOMING artist Parabola West, and her piano-driven, folk influenced, and electronic styles of music, have culminated to create her highly anticipated new EP ‘Purity of weakness’; which is officially being launched in Auckland on September 8.

"I couldn't be more excited about this release," says Parabola West when asked about her upcoming EP Release at the Galatos in Auckland.

With intentions to "launch the CD in style," this live event is not to be missed. For only a $10 entry fee, you can enjoy the world-class talent and amazing aesthetic spectacle of Parabola West and her live release event, where she will perform the whole EP highlighted by her released single ‘Fire’.

Parabola West has seen this whole experience as "very humbling" and shows "all love overwhelming gratitude" to those who have helped her get to where she is and having the funding to release this EP. Making everyone proud is important for Parabola West when the EP officially releases.

"I just want everyone to just groove to it, and love it" she explains when asked what she wants people to think of Purity of Weakness. "I have so many more songs to share and really want this release to be a platform to perform and record more."

Amidst a very busy year for Parabola West, this live release event is sure to be one that has made the journey worthwhile; and Parabola West intends on making it as visually stunning as it will be musically.

"Creating a decorated environment and making the release event visually beautiful are big things for me other than the music itself," she adds.

With the live release event at the Galatos in Auckland September 8, Parabola West encourages for you to buy tickets to the event now or you might miss out. For all ticket inquiries and purchasing information visit the official Parabola West website mentioned below. Through the website, you can also pre-order Purity of Weakness if you want to be one of the first to hear this EP and show your support to one of New Zealand’s greatest upcoming artists.

For Ticket purchases, EP Pre-orders, and all Parabola West information, visit:

http://www.parabolawest.com