TV3 announces Block Party and auction date for 'The Block NZ'

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 10:57

To celebrate the final week of The Block NZ 2017, fans are invited to the Block Party at the Challenge Warehouse to meet their favourite teams on Sunday, 10th September, ahead of the highly anticipated auction which will be held on Sunday, 17th September and broadcast live on Three.

Competing teams Ling and Zing, Andy and Nate, Julia and Ali, and Stace and Yanita will all be at the Block Party at the Challenge Warehouse, as well as hosts Mark Richardson and Shelley Ferguson, and site foreman Peter Wolfkamp.

It is a family friendly event which is free to the public, with plenty of onsite entertainment, including sponsor giveaways and More FM broadcasting live from the event. The producers of The Block NZ will be filming for the season’s final episodes. Come along and check out the location where they battled it out for great prizes throughout the show.

Block Party at the Challenge Warehouse will take place on Sunday 10 September from 10am-2pm at 254 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland and replaces the Block Open Homes which, due to the number of stairs in this season’s houses, is not able to happen this year. All of the teams are really excited to be able to connect with their fans in this new and unique way.

And then, on Sunday 17th September, after 12 weeks of sweat and tears, the teams will find out if all their hard work has paid off in The Block NZ 2017live auction. The outcome of the auction will determine the winners of this season.

The teams are able to keep any profits above the reserve price, and whichever team gets the largest profit over the reserve will win an extra $100,000! The People’s Choice Award will also be announced on the night, and the team with the most votes will be taking home a brand new Honda Civic RS Sport Hatch.

The Block NZ 2017 live auction and season finale airs Sunday 17 September at 7pm on Three.

The Block NZ airs Sunday at 7pm and continues Monday-Wednesday, 7.30pm on Three, and then on ThreeNow.

The Block NZ is made by Warner Bros. New Zealand for Three.