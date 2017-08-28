International film festival comes to Taupo

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 11:54

A taste of all things Spanish and Latin American is coming to the TaupÅ District this Labour Weekend with a free film festival showcasing films from 11 countries.

The Latin America and Spain Film Festival (LASFF) is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. The travelling event is not-for-profit and is run by Latin American and Spanish Embassies in Wellington along with other Latin American embassies based in Canberra, Australia.

This year’s film selection includes a wide range of genres, topics and styles, giving viewers a chance to immerse themselves into the languages - Spanish and Portuguese - while showcasing the cultural and social aspects of featured countries.

As well as inviting the community to take part in the festival, held from October 19 to 24 at TaupÅ Museum, museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said organisers are interested in hearing from members of the Spanish and Latin American community who would like to volunteer as part of the event.

"We’re looking for people to assist us to make this festival great fun by welcoming everyone to the films and ensuring the viewings run smoothly. This is a great chance to share your passion for your home countries with locals and visitors to the TaupÅ District as part of this international event."

She said those assisting with the festival would be invited to a special opening celebration featuring authentic food and music, as well as a welcome from New Zealand’s Cuban Ambassador.

For more information or to volunteer as part of LASFF, please phone the museum on (07) 376 0414 or email taupomuseum@taupo.govt.nz.

A list of films and showing times is available at http://lasffnz.co.nz/venues/