'Mum, Cannabis and Me' to premiere

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 11:47

SPINDLE FIBRE FILMS in association with Victoria Catherwood, today releases an educational documentary encouraging informed conversation between Drs and patients around the use of Cannabis as a medicine in New Zealand. The premiere to be held at Wellington hospital, Small Lecture Theatre ~ Level D. 19:00-20:00.

An exclusive look inside New Zealand’s medical profession iden fied medicinal cannabis is used by 1 in 20 Kiwis over the age of 15. Approx 175,000 New Zealanders suffering from Chronic diseases are having uninformed conversa ons about treatment op ons with their doctors.

This unique documentary narrated by Victoria features interviews with a terminally ill cancer pa ent and her choice of pain relieving medica on, Dr Anthony Falkov (M.D), who was the late Helen Kelly's cancer doctor, about how doctors can have safe but informed conversa ons with pa ents to reduce harms and increase health outcomes. Dr Michelle Glass (PhD), a cannabinoid researcher, who let them peek into her world-class research laboratory. They also got the lowdown from the infamous Nelson Lawyer, Sue Grey, about the legal ramifica ons for both doctors and pa ents surrounding cannabis law in NZ.

Victoria Catherwood a fi h-year medical student at the University of Otago, a researcher and co-founder of The University of Otago Integra ve Medicine Otago Group says it is her aim to reduce harm by equipping doctors and the medical community about the relevance of evidence-based medicine so they can have the appropriate medicinal cannabis conversa ons with pa ents.

"The pa ents most at risk are those without the means to access legal cannabinoid medicine. This documentary is for them, and the Drs who treat them."

SPINDLE FIBRE FILMS Managing Director Veronica Stevenson adds it is her aim to use film to increase the understanding and uptake of science and technology.

"Tori was in such a unique posi on to tell this story, with a background in biochemistry, training to be a Dr and mo vated by her mother’s illness - there was no way I could turn this story away."

Tickets available by koha on www.eventbrite.co.nz: goo.gl/nLDBru Teaser available for embed h ps://vimeo.com/230712455

To host a screening in your city fill in the form goo.gl/LsMzBg