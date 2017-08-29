Kapiti Gateway Architecture Exhibition: Paraparaumu Beach

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 14:24

Six architecture students who are developing ideas for the Kapiti Gateway bio-security and visitor centre at Paraparaumu Beach are exhibiting their work-in-progress this weekend.

The students are all studying in their final year of a professional Masters degree in Architecture at Victoria University of Wellington. In this final year, students research design techniques, challenge conventions, and explore new possibilities through the development of a single architectural design project with an academic supervisor. These six students are all working with Dr Sam Kebbell, a Senior Lecturer at Victoria University and a practising architect at KebbellDaish Architects.

The Kapiti Gateway project has been discussed at various times for more than twenty years, but the need to act is becoming more urgent. The Department of Conservation has declared they will triple the number of visitor permits issued to Kapiti Island from 10,000 per year to 30,000, but the current facilities are already inadequate practically, ecologically, economically, and culturally. Any new facilities would also have a big impact on the local community.

"A new visitor centre would be part of the urban and coastal infrastructure for Paraparaumu Beach, so it is vital to consider the connections it can make - not just between the mainland and the island, but also between the town, landscape, community, and tourists", says Dr Kebbell.

Students will be in the gallery during the opening hours and suggestions, discussion, and feedback are all encouraged.

The exhibition will be at the Basement Artworks Gallery, 3 Seaview Rd, Paraparaumu Beach. It is open to the public between 10am - 3pm this weekend only, September 2nd and 3rd.