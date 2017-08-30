NZ Fashion Week in full swing

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 16:09

With spring just around the corner, there is plenty happening on the waterfront to celebrate and enjoy.

NZ Fashion Weekend

1 - 3 SeptemberANZ Viaduct Events Centre

The biggest fashion event in the country is in full swing this week. Don’t miss out - head along to NZ Fashion Weekend, the three-day fashion and beauty bonanza. See more here.

Festival of Architecture

7 - 17 September Various locations

Future-focused architecture and designs with the latest in smart technology, just some of the topics worth exploring at the free events taking place as part of the 2017 Festival of Architecture. See more here.

Wondergarden

31 DecemberSilo Park

Wondergarden festival returns for 2017 bringing Aucklanders something a little bit special and different to Silo Park this New Year's Eve. Don't miss the line-up release announcement tomorrow. See more here.

Pinot Palooza

9 SeptemberShed 10, Queens Wharf

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of Pinot Noir or enjoy dabbling in the odd drop, this is the event for you. Pinot Palooza is returning to Shed 10 on Queens Wharf. See more here: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/pinot-palooza