Rock Opera coming to the Fringe in The Stings

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 16:08

What do you do when you are physically allergic to love? Break out in spandex and sing a rock song of course! Tom Knowles and his band are bringing the self-devised rock opera ‘Allergic to Love- Curse of the 80’s" to the Hastings Fringe Festival in October 2017. Knowles won the NZ Fringe touring Award in March 2017 and has since toured his show successfully at the San Diego Fringe Festival earlier this year.

Andrea Taaffe, Chairperson of the Stings in The Fringe, is thrilled with Tom’s enthusiastic entry to Fringe in the Stings. She says "We are so excited to have Tom join our festival this year. This is a high energy, high octane show full of big hair, tight spandex (is there any other kind?!) and the audience can be guaranteed a night of rocking nostalgia, hilarity with a theme most, if not all of us, have experienced."

Hailing from Blenheim, Knowles has spent the last ten years writing the rock opera and since then went on to win three awards at the New Zealand Fringe Festival. The rock opera is about a man who is actually allergic to love and breaks into 80s rock ballads just at the thought of love. The main character's girlfriend leaves him at the beginning of the show and it kicks off from there.

Tickets for Fringe in the Stings go on sale the 5th of September 2017 and you can head to www.fringeinthestings.co.nz for more information.