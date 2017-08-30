Highwic's organic park the bees' knees

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 17:54

One of Auckland’s much-loved historic places is joining the For the Love of Bees project and making plans to become the city’s first urban Organic Park.

The aim will be to create 1.1 hectare of biological sanctuary for Auckland’s precious bee population.

For the Love of Bees and Highwic, a Heritage New Zealand property, will hold a Community Day on September 3 (1-3pm) as part of its Orchard Restoration Project - an important step towards becoming a sanctuary.

"We are inviting the public to come along and learn how to grow a new fig tree from a cutting taken from one of Highwic’s trees from the heritage orchard, and take their cutting home if they want to," says the Manager of Highwic, Cheryl Laurie.

"They’ll also be able to learn now to make biodynamic tree pastes - a way to supply essential minerals and nutrients to the trees - and help us apply them to our trees in the orchard. As the sap rises this spring the nutrients will be taken up directly into the body of the tree to help with blossoming and leaf growth."

The community day will kick off a series of milestone events throughout spring that will eventually lead to the official launch of Highwic as an organic park and bee sanctuary in October.

Apiculture New Zealand has declared September ‘Bee Aware Month’ - which couldn’t be better timing for the ambitious project according to Cheryl.

"We’re excited that Newmarket Primary School students will be designing some ‘Pasture Paintings’ for Highwic in time for spring," she says.

"The geometric organic plantings that transform passive green space into active green space, making them more productive for bees and other wildlife, are part of the For the Love of Bees tool kits that are being used across the city to provide safe food for bees. On September 28 students from Newmarket Primary School will start laying out their planting designs at Highwic."

The high point will be on October 27 when the bees will be formally welcomed at Highwic, and the students will sow seeds into the shapes they have created in the orchard, eventually providing sustenance for the bees during spring and summer. It will also be good advance prep for Highwic’s Christmas Garden Festival (November 18-19).

"We’re looking forward to being part of the For the Love of Bees Project, and also partnering with the Tree Croppers Association on the orchard restoration project, and the Compost Collective in establishing Highwic as a compost hub," says Cheryl.

This collaboration is being supported by Parnell Rotary and and Enviroschools, Sustainable Schools and Auckland Council. The drawing together of community groups is a key factor in the For the Love of Bees project.

"As well as supporting our bee population - and improving the overall quality of Highwic’s gardens, soil and orchard - we hope to show that a few key initiatives can have a really positive impact on our natural environment; and that everybody can make a difference."

Highwic is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10.30am-4.30pm. For more information visit heritage.org.nz

People can learn about other collaborations on their website, www.fortheloveofbees.co.nz