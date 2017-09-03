Casting call for ‘parts’ in the Zoë Bell directed film Apocalypse Steve Hansen

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 20:08

Aspiring Kiwi actors can now audition for a role in the Zoë Bell directed film Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t lose your biscuit. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your ‘part’ feature alongside Steve Hansen, Julian Savea, Ma’a Nonu, Victor Vito and Israel Dagg.

"Some people grow up dreaming of becoming action movie stars, and others dream of playing an unconscious leg in an action movie. That’s why I am searching the country to find the best new talent for my latest film, Apocalypse Steve Hansen. Pick a part and show me what you’ve got. And by part, I mean part," says Apocalypse Steve Hansen director Zoë Bell.

The short film will launch in Hoyts cinemas this November. Kiwis have already heard, in two sixty-second trailers, two theories as to how the apocalypse may have started, while Hansen cautions New Zealanders to never, ever lose their biscuit. Turns out Arnott’s Biscuits including Tim Tam, Cruskits, Farmbake and Shapes are the one thing holding the fabric of society together. Who knew?

To audition for a part in the short film Apocalypse Steve Hansen go to www.apocalypsestevehansen.com

And until the time when all will be revealed the moral remains the same - never ever lose your biscuit.

Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t lose your biscuit. In cinemas November 2017.

www.apocalypsestevehansen.com