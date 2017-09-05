NZ World's E Black heading to South Korea named tomorrow

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 09:48

New Zealand’s next E Black will emerge from tomorrow’s LPL4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship.

More than 200 players began the tournament with offline and online qualifiers and only eight remain.

The winner of this stage of the tournament will represent New Zealand as an E Black in Busan, South Korea at the International Esport Federation World Championship in November.

This will mark only the second time New Zealand will have sent representatives to the World Championships and highlights the continuing growth of esports in New Zealand.

The E Blacks qualifying tournament will be broadcast for free on www.letsplay.live tomorrow night from 7pm NZT.

The final four competitors in the NZ Championship will move on to Monday’s Ultimate Grand Final at SKYCITY Theatre that will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

Those four will meet four international stars who have travelled Down Under in search of Tekken World Tour circuit points on the Asia-Pacific leaderboards to take part in the TWT Qualifier this weekend.

The TWT Qualifier will take place at SKYCITY’s Welcome Room from 11am-10pm on Saturday and will be broadcast free on www.letsplay.live.

John McRae, Managing Director of Letsplay.live, says this is another huge week for eSports in New Zealand.

"Tomorrow’s tournament will be a great spectacle as we uncover the best TEKKEN player in New Zealand," McRae says.

"We will see international-quality gaming on display this week with some of the most exciting competitors from the Asia-Pacific region."

The top four players from tomorrow’s competition will have their work cut out for them in the Ultimate Final with the likes of Echo Fox player Choi "Saint" Jin Woo set to compete this weekend in the TWT Qualifier.

Saint is one of the world’s best TEKKEN players and someone of his calibre has never competed in New Zealand previously.

Monday’s Ultimate Final marks the first time a fighting game tournament has been televised in New Zealand.